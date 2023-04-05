Analysts suggest Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) could spike 20.32% in a year

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) is 24.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.47 and a high of $91.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STX stock was last observed hovering at around $65.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.32% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -86.69% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.34, the stock is 4.94% and -0.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.84 million and changing -0.62% at the moment leaves the stock 2.82% off its SMA200. STX registered -26.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.32%.

The stock witnessed a 3.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.94%, and is 8.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.32% over the week and 2.76% over the month.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) has around 40000 employees, a market worth around $13.26B and $9.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.31 and Fwd P/E is 13.24. Profit margin for the company is 6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.64% and -28.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.40%).

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 37.30% this year.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 206.00M, and float is at 205.30M with Short Float at 4.77%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nygaard Jeffrey D.,the company’sEVP, Operations and Technology. SEC filings show that Nygaard Jeffrey D. sold 36,809 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $69.14 per share for a total of $2.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30360.0 shares.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NetApp Inc. (NTAP) that is trading -23.13% down over the past 12 months and Western Digital Corporation (WDC) that is -25.73% lower over the same period. Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) is -26.88% down on the 1-year trading charts.