Are we looking at the next big move in 89bio Inc. (ETNB)?

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) is 16.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.00 and a high of $18.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ETNB stock was last observed hovering at around $15.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31%.

Currently trading at $14.83, the stock is 6.14% and 9.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.89 million and changing -2.05% at the moment leaves the stock 73.96% off its SMA200. ETNB registered 279.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 168.66%.

The stock witnessed a 5.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.89%, and is -11.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.46% over the week and 10.35% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 641.50% and -17.75% from its 52-week high.

89bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.60% this year.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 50.98M, and float is at 46.17M with Short Float at 12.12%.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at 89bio Inc. (ETNB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hayden Michael R,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Hayden Michael R bought 61,538 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 28 at a price of $16.15 per share for a total of $0.99 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 61538.0 shares.

89bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 24 that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. (Director) bought a total of 2,461,538 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 24 and was made at $16.25 per share for $40.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11.08 million shares of the ETNB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 23, PALEKAR ROHAN (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $16.00 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 269,080 shares of 89bio Inc. (ETNB).