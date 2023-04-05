Are we looking at the next big move in Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC)?

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) is 3.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.92 and a high of $21.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MFC stock was last observed hovering at around $18.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14%.

Currently trading at $18.44, the stock is 0.78% and -3.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.35 million and changing -0.75% at the moment leaves the stock 3.47% off its SMA200. MFC registered -13.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.32%.

The stock witnessed a -8.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.48%, and is 3.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.28% over the week and 1.99% over the month.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) has around 40000 employees, a market worth around $33.90B and $11.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.79 and Fwd P/E is 5.12. Profit margin for the company is 46.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.59% and -15.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.10%).

Manulife Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.90% this year.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.88B, and float is at 1.86B with Short Float at 0.72%.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aegon N.V. (AEG) that is trading -20.58% down over the past 12 months. Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) is 7.32% up on the 1-year trading charts.