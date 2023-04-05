Are we looking at the next big move in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG)?

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE: PEG) is 0.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.51 and a high of $75.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PEG stock was last observed hovering at around $61.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12%.

Currently trading at $61.43, the stock is 4.10% and 2.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.92 million and changing 0.20% at the moment leaves the stock 0.65% off its SMA200. PEG registered -13.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.08%.

The stock witnessed a 2.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.00%, and is 2.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.53% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) has around 12525 employees, a market worth around $30.36B and $9.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.83 and Fwd P/E is 16.58. Profit margin for the company is 10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.99% and -18.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 260.10% this year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 498.77M, and float is at 498.29M with Short Float at 0.89%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carr Eric,the company’sPresident & COO – PSEG Power. SEC filings show that Carr Eric sold 7,105 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $57.63 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6482.0 shares.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 05 that Chernick Rose M (Vice President and Controller) sold a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 05 and was made at $60.45 per share for $12090.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29776.0 shares of the PEG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, Chernick Rose M (Vice President and Controller) disposed off 200 shares at an average price of $57.14 for $11428.0. The insider now directly holds 29,976 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG).

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is trading -14.70% down over the past 12 months and Exelon Corporation (EXC) that is -12.17% lower over the same period. Sempra Energy (SRE) is -11.79% down on the 1-year trading charts.