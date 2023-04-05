bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -54.91% Change This Year

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) is -54.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.87 and a high of $8.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BLUE stock was last observed hovering at around $3.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.8% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -4.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.12, the stock is -27.65% and -40.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.53 million and changing -5.45% at the moment leaves the stock -48.18% off its SMA200. BLUE registered -36.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.10%.

The stock witnessed a -36.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.04%, and is -27.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.81% over the week and 8.61% over the month.

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) has around 323 employees, a market worth around $317.12M and $3.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 8.90% and -63.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-146.30%).

bluebird bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 58.50% this year.

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 85.26M, and float is at 78.53M with Short Float at 26.12%.

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Leschly Nick,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Leschly Nick sold 4,290 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 11 at a price of $7.80 per share for a total of $33480.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

bluebird bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 11 that Obenshain Andrew (President and CEO) sold a total of 3,178 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 11 and was made at $7.80 per share for $24802.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the BLUE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 11, Colvin Richard A (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 557 shares at an average price of $7.80 for $4347.0. The insider now directly holds 74,231 shares of bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE).

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) that is trading -72.87% down over the past 12 months and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) that is -9.13% lower over the same period. Sanofi (SNY) is 4.41% up on the 1-year trading charts.