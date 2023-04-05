Check out this: Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) could be on the verge of a big rally

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) is -10.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.78 and a high of $55.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HRL stock was last observed hovering at around $40.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48%.

Currently trading at $40.90, the stock is 4.37% and -3.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.77 million and changing 1.19% at the moment leaves the stock -11.15% off its SMA200. HRL registered -21.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.47%.

The stock witnessed a 0.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.60%, and is 4.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.30% over the week and 1.62% over the month.

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $21.99B and $12.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.00 and Fwd P/E is 21.93. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.27% and -25.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

Hormel Foods Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.60% this year.

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 546.38M, and float is at 287.16M with Short Float at 3.48%.

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Prado Becerra Jose Luis,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Prado Becerra Jose Luis sold 5,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 27 at a price of $39.01 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18410.0 shares.

Hormel Foods Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Connor Patrick J (GROUP VICE PRESIDENT) sold a total of 1,577 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $46.88 per share for $73930.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22682.0 shares of the HRL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, Snee James P (CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO) disposed off 31,283 shares at an average price of $47.66 for $1.49 million. The insider now directly holds 234,999 shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL).

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) that is 7.12% higher over the past 12 months. Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) is 11.00% up on the 1-year trading charts.