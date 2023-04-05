CORT Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Now

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) is 8.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.19 and a high of $30.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CORT stock was last observed hovering at around $22.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49%.

Currently trading at $22.02, the stock is 3.52% and 0.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.4 million and changing -2.18% at the moment leaves the stock -10.20% off its SMA200. CORT registered -6.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.50%.

The stock witnessed a 3.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.17%, and is 0.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.61% over the week and 2.45% over the month.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) has around 299 employees, a market worth around $2.37B and $401.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.17 and Fwd P/E is 27.29. Profit margin for the company is 25.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.10% and -26.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.50%).

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.10% this year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.71M, and float is at 95.67M with Short Float at 16.23%.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Maduck Sean. SEC filings show that Maduck Sean sold 625 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $25.28 per share for a total of $15800.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56462.0 shares.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Robb Gary Charles (Chief Business Officer) sold a total of 186 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $26.03 per share for $4842.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21143.0 shares of the CORT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, Robb Gary Charles (Chief Business Officer) disposed off 4,814 shares at an average price of $26.03 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 21,329 shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT).

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 21.17% up over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is -11.06% lower over the same period. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is -6.65% down on the 1-year trading charts.