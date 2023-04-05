Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) is 9.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $406.51 and a high of $612.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COST stock was last observed hovering at around $497.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.7% off its average median price target of $545.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.4% off the consensus price target high of $610.00 offered by 34 analysts, but current levels are -7.04% lower than the price target low of $465.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $497.73, the stock is 2.18% and 0.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.9 million and changing 0.14% at the moment leaves the stock -0.11% off its SMA200. COST registered -13.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.19%.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.81%, and is 2.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.05% over the week and 1.63% over the month.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) has around 304000 employees, a market worth around $218.34B and $234.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.57 and Fwd P/E is 31.73. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.44% and -18.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.40%).

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is a “Overweight”. 34 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 16.60% this year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 443.88M, and float is at 441.63M with Short Float at 0.80%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 54 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GALANTI RICHARD A,the company’sExecutive VP and CFO. SEC filings show that GALANTI RICHARD A sold 2,068 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $483.32 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25350.0 shares.

Costco Wholesale Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that Miller Russell D (Senior EVP) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $488.95 per share for $0.73 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10093.0 shares of the COST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, Vachris Roland Michael (President and COO) disposed off 4,100 shares at an average price of $476.29 for $1.95 million. The insider now directly holds 18,112 shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST).

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -36.45% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -2.50% lower over the same period.