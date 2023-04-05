Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Is Up 1.62% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) is 1.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.90 and a high of $52.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DELL stock was last observed hovering at around $40.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.69% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -10.46% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.87, the stock is 6.76% and 1.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.75 million and changing -0.24% at the moment leaves the stock -0.40% off its SMA200. DELL registered -16.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.91%.

The stock witnessed a 4.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.07%, and is 6.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.77% over the week and 2.72% over the month.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) has around 133000 employees, a market worth around $29.01B and $102.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.71 and Fwd P/E is 6.52. Distance from 52-week low is 24.24% and -22.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.00%).

Dell Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 113.30% this year.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 728.00M, and float is at 234.26M with Short Float at 3.13%.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sweet Thomas W,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Sweet Thomas W sold 283,388 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $40.14 per share for a total of $11.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Dell Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Whitten Anthony Charles (Co-Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 15,983 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $36.49 per share for $0.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.84 million shares of the DELL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Scannell William F (Pres., Glob. Sales & Cust. Ops) disposed off 91,938 shares at an average price of $42.62 for $3.92 million. The insider now directly holds 178,627 shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL).