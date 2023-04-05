DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) on Track to Reach $85.00 in a Year

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) is 2.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.52 and a high of $78.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DD stock was last observed hovering at around $71.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.67% off its average median price target of $85.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.83% off the consensus price target high of $103.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 7.61% higher than the price target low of $76.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $70.22, the stock is 0.61% and -3.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.84 million and changing -2.32% at the moment leaves the stock 9.79% off its SMA200. DD registered -6.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.93%.

The stock witnessed a -3.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.98%, and is 0.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.78% over the week and 2.23% over the month.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) has around 23000 employees, a market worth around $31.67B and $13.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.90 and Fwd P/E is 16.04. Profit margin for the company is 45.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.80% and -10.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.90% this year.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 477.20M, and float is at 453.54M with Short Float at 3.19%.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JOHNSON KRISTINA M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that JOHNSON KRISTINA M sold 450 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $74.55 per share for a total of $33548.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3115.0 shares.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that Brady Amy G. (Director) sold a total of 376 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $74.49 per share for $28008.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10773.0 shares of the DD stock.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Linde plc (LIN) that is trading 10.87% up over the past 12 months.