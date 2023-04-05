Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) is 30.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.06 and a high of $12.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EGO stock was last observed hovering at around $10.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19%.

Currently trading at $10.90, the stock is 11.29% and 15.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.84 million and changing 1.77% at the moment leaves the stock 47.24% off its SMA200. EGO registered -5.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 65.15%.

The stock witnessed a 13.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.39%, and is 7.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.14% over the week and 3.89% over the month.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) has around 2937 employees, a market worth around $2.04B and $872.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 27.66. Profit margin for the company is -40.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 115.42% and -12.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.50%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -548.30% this year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 183.84M, and float is at 155.87M with Short Float at 2.86%.