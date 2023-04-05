Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) is -4.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.84 and a high of $117.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HZNP stock was last observed hovering at around $108.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55%.

Currently trading at $108.35, the stock is -0.72% and -1.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing -0.51% at the moment leaves the stock 23.89% off its SMA200. HZNP registered 1.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 68.61%.

The stock witnessed a -1.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.54%, and is -0.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.53% over the week and 0.57% over the month.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) has around 2115 employees, a market worth around $24.78B and $3.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 48.87 and Fwd P/E is 16.44. Profit margin for the company is 14.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.33% and -7.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.30% this year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 226.97M, and float is at 223.96M with Short Float at 1.81%.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pasternak Andy,the company’sEVP, Chief Strategy Officer. SEC filings show that Pasternak Andy sold 27,129 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 17 at a price of $113.03 per share for a total of $3.07 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56338.0 shares.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 13 that Cox Aaron (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 36,148 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 13 and was made at $113.17 per share for $4.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 277.0 shares of the HZNP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 11, SHERMAN JEFFREY W (EVP and Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 3,368 shares at an average price of $113.10 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 36,171 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP).

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading -20.69% down over the past 12 months and GSK plc (GSK) that is -18.20% lower over the same period.