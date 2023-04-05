Is D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) a good stock to buy now?

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) is 9.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.25 and a high of $104.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DHI stock was last observed hovering at around $98.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.71%.

Currently trading at $97.41, the stock is 1.52% and 1.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.11 million and changing -0.72% at the moment leaves the stock 18.67% off its SMA200. DHI registered 27.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.70%.

The stock witnessed a 6.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.42%, and is 1.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.77% over the week and 2.62% over the month.

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) has around 13237 employees, a market worth around $32.61B and $33.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.04 and Fwd P/E is 10.35. Profit margin for the company is 16.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.41% and -6.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.20%).

D.R. Horton Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.60% this year.

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 344.20M, and float is at 302.33M with Short Float at 4.47%.

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Allen Barbara K,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Allen Barbara K sold 203 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 21 at a price of $96.66 per share for a total of $19622.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5650.0 shares.

D.R. Horton Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Allen Barbara K (Director) sold a total of 449 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $96.00 per share for $43104.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5650.0 shares of the DHI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Odom Aron M. (VP, Controller and PAO) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $96.16 for $96161.0. The insider now directly holds 3,083 shares of D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI).

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lennar Corporation (LEN) that is trading 26.11% up over the past 12 months. Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) is -23.85% down on the 1-year trading charts.