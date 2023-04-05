McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is 7.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $228.34 and a high of $282.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MCD stock was last observed hovering at around $282.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $299.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.94% off the consensus price target high of $328.00 offered by 34 analysts, but current levels are -7.74% lower than the price target low of $262.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $282.28, the stock is 4.44% and 5.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.28 million and changing 0.05% at the moment leaves the stock 7.95% off its SMA200. MCD registered 13.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.95%.

The stock witnessed a 4.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.79%, and is 2.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.86% over the week and 1.47% over the month.

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) has around 150000 employees, a market worth around $205.14B and $23.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.83 and Fwd P/E is 24.13. Profit margin for the company is 26.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.62% and -0.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.00%).

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) is a “Overweight”. 34 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

McDonald’s Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.00% this year.

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 731.10M, and float is at 730.16M with Short Float at 0.86%.

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kempczinski Christopher J,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Kempczinski Christopher J sold 3,850 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $267.69 per share for a total of $1.03 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34637.0 shares.

McDonald’s Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that Hoovel Catherine A. (SVP – Corporate Controller) sold a total of 2,876 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $270.00 per share for $0.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1184.0 shares of the MCD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, Erlinger Joseph M. (President, McDonald’s USA) disposed off 7,853 shares at an average price of $264.65 for $2.08 million. The insider now directly holds 8,187 shares of McDonald’s Corporation (MCD).

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) that is trading 13.67% up over the past 12 months and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) that is 8.83% higher over the same period. Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) is 10.76% up on the 1-year trading charts.