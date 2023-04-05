New Gold Inc. (NGD) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) is 17.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.61 and a high of $1.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NGD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $1.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.17% off the consensus price target high of $1.86 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -27.78% lower than the price target low of $0.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.15, the stock is 19.04% and 14.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.97 million and changing 0.88% at the moment leaves the stock 20.94% off its SMA200. NGD registered -37.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 13.86%.

The stock witnessed a 27.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.16%, and is 2.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.67% over the week and 6.76% over the month.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) has around 1566 employees, a market worth around $801.96M and $644.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.74. Distance from 52-week low is 88.22% and -42.21% from its 52-week high.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for New Gold Inc. (NGD) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

New Gold Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -125.00% this year.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 683.10M, and float is at 680.19M with Short Float at 0.65%.

New Gold Inc. (NGD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) that is trading -20.18% down over the past 12 months and Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is -2.33% lower over the same period. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is -9.01% down on the 1-year trading charts.