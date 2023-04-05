NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 56.49% Upside

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE) is -16.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.39 and a high of $6.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NXE stock was last observed hovering at around $3.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $7.18 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.49% off the consensus price target high of $8.55 offered by analysts, but current levels are 25.45% higher than the price target low of $4.99 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.72, the stock is -1.33% and -12.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.15 million and changing -3.12% at the moment leaves the stock -10.11% off its SMA200. NXE registered -33.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.30%.

The stock witnessed a -11.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.68%, and is -0.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.27% over the week and 3.71% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 9.71% and -43.29% from its 52-week high.

NexGen Energy Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.50% this year.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 480.57M, and float is at 397.45M with Short Float at 4.70%.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 10 times.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE): Who are the competitors?

