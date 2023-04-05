ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) is 25.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.76 and a high of $87.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ON stock was last observed hovering at around $81.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.65% off its average median price target of $93.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.25% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -4.65% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $78.49, the stock is -1.49% and -0.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.33 million and changing -3.27% at the moment leaves the stock 15.12% off its SMA200. ON registered 31.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.15%.

The stock witnessed a 1.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.40%, and is 2.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.29% over the week and 4.22% over the month.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) has around 31000 employees, a market worth around $33.70B and $8.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.47 and Fwd P/E is 15.25. Profit margin for the company is 22.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.36% and -10.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.80%).

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ON Semiconductor Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 86.80% this year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 432.30M, and float is at 430.73M with Short Float at 6.30%.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by El-Khoury Hassane,the company’sCEO & President. SEC filings show that El-Khoury Hassane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $79.18 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.61 million shares.

ON Semiconductor Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that KEETON SIMON (EVP & GM, PSG) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $80.00 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the ON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 07, COLPITTS BERNARD RAYMOND JR (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 2,111 shares at an average price of $68.01 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 22,931 shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON).

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 2.77% up over the past 12 months and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is 1.19% higher over the same period. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is -16.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.