ONEOK Inc. (OKE) down -1.00% since start of the year

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) is -1.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.50 and a high of $75.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OKE stock was last observed hovering at around $65.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $72.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.7% off the consensus price target high of $81.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -6.62% lower than the price target low of $61.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.04, the stock is 4.08% and -1.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.63 million and changing -0.03% at the moment leaves the stock 4.79% off its SMA200. OKE registered -8.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.46%.

The stock witnessed a -5.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.72%, and is 6.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.83% over the week and 2.98% over the month.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) has around 2966 employees, a market worth around $28.62B and $22.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.95 and Fwd P/E is 13.40. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.79% and -13.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 14.60% this year.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 447.78M, and float is at 444.24M with Short Float at 2.08%.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at ONEOK Inc. (OKE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by NORTON PIERCE,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that NORTON PIERCE bought 8,975 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 17 at a price of $55.54 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9414.0 shares.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) that is trading -8.45% down over the past 12 months and NiSource Inc. (NI) that is -13.47% lower over the same period.