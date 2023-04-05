PACCAR Inc (PCAR) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 27.76% Upside

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) is 7.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.93 and a high of $76.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PCAR stock was last observed hovering at around $73.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.24% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.76% off the consensus price target high of $98.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -16.07% lower than the price target low of $61.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $70.80, the stock is -1.53% and -2.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.36 million and changing -3.07% at the moment leaves the stock 11.58% off its SMA200. PCAR registered 28.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.24%.

The stock witnessed a -7.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.89%, and is -1.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.03% over the week and 2.21% over the month.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) has around 31100 employees, a market worth around $36.50B and $28.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.69 and Fwd P/E is 12.59. Profit margin for the company is 10.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.79% and -7.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.40%).

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PACCAR Inc (PCAR) is a “Hold”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PACCAR Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.20% this year.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 783.00M, and float is at 515.79M with Short Float at 1.48%.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at PACCAR Inc (PCAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PIGOTT MARK C,the company’sExecutive Chairman. SEC filings show that PIGOTT MARK C sold 70,937 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 30 at a price of $108.96 per share for a total of $7.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.19 million shares.

PACCAR Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 30 that DOZIER C MICHAEL (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) sold a total of 31,538 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 30 and was made at $110.52 per share for $3.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12062.0 shares of the PCAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 27, HUBBARD TODD R (VICE PRESIDENT) disposed off 2,200 shares at an average price of $112.00 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 3,182 shares of PACCAR Inc (PCAR).

PACCAR Inc (PCAR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ford Motor Company (F) that is -19.74% lower over the past 12 months.