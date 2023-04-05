Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) is -9.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.68 and a high of $44.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RPRX stock was last observed hovering at around $35.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $52.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.6% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 24.17% higher than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.64, the stock is 1.80% and -2.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.94 million and changing -0.67% at the moment leaves the stock -12.10% off its SMA200. RPRX registered -9.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.32%.

The stock witnessed a 1.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.54%, and is -3.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.69% over the week and 2.19% over the month.

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) has around 75 employees, a market worth around $21.80B and $2.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 324.00 and Fwd P/E is 9.19. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.06% and -20.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -93.50% this year.

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 442.23M, and float is at 167.01M with Short Float at 4.57%.

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RIGGS RORY B,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that RIGGS RORY B sold 130,024 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 30 at a price of $36.26 per share for a total of $4.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.46 million shares.

Royalty Pharma plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that Lloyd George W. (EVP, Investments & CLO) sold a total of 12,779 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $37.03 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the RPRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 29, RIGGS RORY B (Director) disposed off 9,926 shares at an average price of $36.95 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 1,586,786 shares of Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX).

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -11.06% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -20.69% lower over the same period. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is -1.78% down on the 1-year trading charts.