Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) – The 61.29% Upside Potential Remains

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX: SENS) is -42.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.64 and a high of $2.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SENS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $1.55 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 0.0% lower than the price target low of $0.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.60, the stock is -26.80% and -39.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.73 million and changing -6.59% at the moment leaves the stock -51.14% off its SMA200. SENS registered -69.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.57%.

The stock witnessed a -41.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.22%, and is -16.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.74% over the week and 7.77% over the month.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) has around 121 employees, a market worth around $273.91M and $16.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.87. Distance from 52-week low is -6.58% and -75.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-99.20%).

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 132.10% this year.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 479.08M, and float is at 435.95M with Short Float at 13.65%.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JAIN Mukul,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that JAIN Mukul sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of $1.97 per share for a total of $98500.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.51 million shares.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS): Who are the competitors?

