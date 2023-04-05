What should you know before buying stock in Bloom Energy Corporation (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) is -0.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.47 and a high of $31.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BE stock was last observed hovering at around $20.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.11% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.37% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 9.29% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.05, the stock is -1.10% and -12.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.47 million and changing -5.51% at the moment leaves the stock -9.90% off its SMA200. BE registered -22.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -8.15%.

The stock witnessed a -16.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.73%, and is 5.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.05% over the week and 5.68% over the month.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) has around 2530 employees, a market worth around $3.85B and $1.20B in sales. Fwd P/E is 42.52. Profit margin for the company is -25.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.09% and -39.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.30%).

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bloom Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.00% this year.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 201.34M, and float is at 162.93M with Short Float at 10.07%.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sridhar KR,the company’sChairman & CEO. SEC filings show that Sridhar KR sold 177,786 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $18.06 per share for a total of $3.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.66 million shares.

Bloom Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Cameron Gregory Dsold a total of 61,108 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $18.06 per share for $1.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the BE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Moore Sharelynn Faye () disposed off 11,562 shares at an average price of $18.06 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 160,074 shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (BE).