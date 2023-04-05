Why EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is -6.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $89.14 and a high of $147.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EOG stock was last observed hovering at around $121.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.79% off its average median price target of $148.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.05% off the consensus price target high of $171.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are -10.76% lower than the price target low of $108.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $119.62, the stock is 8.99% and 0.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.63 million and changing -1.47% at the moment leaves the stock 0.25% off its SMA200. EOG registered 4.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.86%.

The stock witnessed a -0.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.99%, and is 8.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.14% over the week and 3.49% over the month.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) has around 2850 employees, a market worth around $69.63B and $25.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.05 and Fwd P/E is 9.11. Profit margin for the company is 30.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.19% and -19.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.20%).

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) is a “Overweight”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 22 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EOG Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 65.50% this year.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 587.72M, and float is at 585.05M with Short Float at 1.17%.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) Insider Activity

A total of 115 insider transactions have happened at EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 51 and purchases happening 64 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kerr Michael T.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Kerr Michael T. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 12 at a price of $130.49 per share for a total of $2.61 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

EOG Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that Helms Lloyd W Jr (President & COO) sold a total of 5,455 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $141.68 per share for $0.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the EOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Boedeker Kenneth W. (EVP Exploration and Production) disposed off 6,125 shares at an average price of $148.00 for $0.91 million. The insider now directly holds 14,853 shares of EOG Resources Inc. (EOG).

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) that is trading -8.45% down over the past 12 months and Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) that is -7.89% lower over the same period. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is 11.56% up on the 1-year trading charts.