Why FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is -4.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.32 and a high of $48.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FE stock was last observed hovering at around $39.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3%.

Currently trading at $40.10, the stock is 2.15% and 0.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.51 million and changing 0.75% at the moment leaves the stock 1.42% off its SMA200. FE registered -13.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.51%.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.59%, and is 3.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.47% over the week and 2.46% over the month.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) has around 12335 employees, a market worth around $22.70B and $12.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 56.56 and Fwd P/E is 14.98. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.53% and -17.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -68.70% this year.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 572.84M, and float is at 572.34M with Short Float at 1.30%.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -9.98% down over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is -6.06% lower over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is -34.77% down on the 1-year trading charts.