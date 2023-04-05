Why should you keep an eye on Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO)?

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is -5.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.15 and a high of $30.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FLO stock was last observed hovering at around $27.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.54%.

Currently trading at $27.24, the stock is 0.07% and -0.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.38 million and changing -1.94% at the moment leaves the stock -0.81% off its SMA200. FLO registered 3.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.31%.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.32%, and is -0.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.73% over the week and 1.78% over the month.

Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) has around 9200 employees, a market worth around $5.70B and $4.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.43 and Fwd P/E is 20.01. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.80% and -9.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 10.70% this year.

Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 211.40M, and float is at 20.92M with Short Float at 36.29%.

Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Chubb Thomas Caldecot III,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Chubb Thomas Caldecot III bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 20 at a price of $28.42 per share for a total of $56840.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25051.0 shares.

Flowers Foods Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 23 that Chubb Thomas Caldecot III (Director) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 23 and was made at $27.50 per share for $82500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23051.0 shares of the FLO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, McMullian Ryals (President and CEO) disposed off 143,020 shares at an average price of $27.97 for $4.0 million. The insider now directly holds 1,781,580 shares of Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO).

Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Post Holdings Inc. (POST) that is trading 25.71% up over the past 12 months and Campbell Soup Company (CPB) that is 22.04% higher over the same period. TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) is 52.06% up on the 1-year trading charts.