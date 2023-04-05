Why Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is 4.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $68.39 and a high of $110.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SBUX stock was last observed hovering at around $104.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.85% off its average median price target of $115.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.64% off the consensus price target high of $138.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are -14.29% lower than the price target low of $91.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $104.00, the stock is 3.63% and 0.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.85 million and changing -0.81% at the moment leaves the stock 11.29% off its SMA200. SBUX registered 13.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.47%.

The stock witnessed a -0.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.14%, and is 5.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.65% over the week and 1.76% over the month.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) has around 402000 employees, a market worth around $116.30B and $32.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.09 and Fwd P/E is 25.54. Profit margin for the company is 10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.07% and -6.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (57.90%).

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is a “Overweight”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 18 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Starbucks Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.00% this year.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.15B, and float is at 1.15B with Short Float at 1.10%.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ruggeri Rachel,the company’sevp, cfo. SEC filings show that Ruggeri Rachel sold 736 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $105.50 per share for a total of $77648.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56028.0 shares.

Starbucks Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 13 that Jenkins Zabrina (acting evp, general counsel) sold a total of 2,962 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 13 and was made at $108.48 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38258.0 shares of the SBUX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 09, Ruggeri Rachel (evp, cfo) disposed off 3,960 shares at an average price of $106.50 for $0.42 million. The insider now directly holds 57,962 shares of Starbucks Corporation (SBUX).

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Coca-Cola Company (KO) that is trading -1.05% down over the past 12 months and PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) that is 7.12% higher over the same period. McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) is 13.25% up on the 1-year trading charts.