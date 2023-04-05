Will Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) is 0.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.60 and a high of $12.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SHO stock was last observed hovering at around $9.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.83% off the consensus price target high of $11.50 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -7.56% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.68, the stock is 1.28% and -5.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing -0.72% at the moment leaves the stock -6.99% off its SMA200. SHO registered -17.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.83%.

The stock witnessed a -7.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.54%, and is 6.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.95% over the week and 3.35% over the month.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) has around 40 employees, a market worth around $1.93B and $912.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.30 and Fwd P/E is 37.81. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.51% and -23.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) is a “Underweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 444.20% this year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 212.61M, and float is at 206.71M with Short Float at 6.39%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Springer Robert C,the company’sPresident and CIO. SEC filings show that Springer Robert C sold 1 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $12.35 per share for a total of $12.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.54 million shares.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) that is trading -20.19% down over the past 12 months and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) that is -16.28% lower over the same period. Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) is -25.79% down on the 1-year trading charts.