Will Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) is 9.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.46 and a high of $40.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TCOM stock was last observed hovering at around $37.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $318.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.56% off the consensus price target high of $397.60 offered by analysts, but current levels are 83.93% higher than the price target low of $233.64 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.55, the stock is 1.97% and 1.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing 0.40% at the moment leaves the stock 23.73% off its SMA200. TCOM registered 52.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.66%.

The stock witnessed a -2.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.21%, and is 5.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.54% over the week and 3.52% over the month.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) has around 32202 employees, a market worth around $24.65B and $2.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 129.48 and Fwd P/E is 20.86. Profit margin for the company is 7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 103.41% and -6.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 346.20% this year.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 649.89M, and float is at 646.15M with Short Float at 2.47%.