XP Inc. (XP) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) is -28.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.30 and a high of $31.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XP stock was last observed hovering at around $11.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $97.23 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.61% off the consensus price target high of $129.96 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 85.24% higher than the price target low of $73.93 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.91, the stock is -5.62% and -21.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.59 million and changing -2.24% at the moment leaves the stock -36.87% off its SMA200. XP registered -64.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.37%.

The stock witnessed a -8.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.06%, and is -8.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.87% over the week and 5.79% over the month.

XP Inc. (XP) has around 6192 employees, a market worth around $5.99B and $2.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.89 and Fwd P/E is 6.65. Profit margin for the company is 26.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.92% and -65.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.20%).

XP Inc. (XP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for XP Inc. (XP) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

XP Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.10% this year.

XP Inc. (XP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 547.55M, and float is at 388.21M with Short Float at 4.96%.