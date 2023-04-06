A peek at Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG): Who has invested in It?

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) is -21.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.01 and a high of $23.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRBG stock was last observed hovering at around $15.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.0% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 25.33% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.68, the stock is -3.58% and -18.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.64 million and changing 2.22% at the moment leaves the stock -22.80% off its SMA200. CRBG registered a loss of -24.76% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -21.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.18%, and is -0.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.56% over the week and 4.85% over the month.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) has around 8545 employees, a market worth around $10.08B and $28.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.85 and Fwd P/E is 3.39. Profit margin for the company is 41.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.92% and -33.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.30%).

Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) Analyst Forecasts

Corebridge Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 645.00M, and float is at 141.83M with Short Float at 4.61%.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Colberg Alan B., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Colberg Alan B. bought 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $22.92 per share for a total of $0.69 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 37858.0 shares.