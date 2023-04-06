A peek at Fiserv Inc. (FISV): Who has invested in It?

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) is 11.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $87.03 and a high of $119.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FISV stock was last observed hovering at around $111.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.75%.

Currently trading at $112.34, the stock is 0.75% and 0.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.37 million and changing 0.67% at the moment leaves the stock 8.77% off its SMA200. FISV registered 8.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.79%.

The stock witnessed a -4.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.07%, and is 0.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.40% over the week and 2.41% over the month.

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) has around 41000 employees, a market worth around $70.55B and $17.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.75 and Fwd P/E is 13.41. Profit margin for the company is 14.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.08% and -5.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) Analyst Forecasts

Fiserv Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 96.60% this year

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 633.60M, and float is at 621.76M with Short Float at 1.37%.

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Fiserv Inc. (FISV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Foskett Christopher M, the company’s Chief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that Foskett Christopher M sold 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $111.00 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97665.0 shares.

Fiserv Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Chiarello Guy (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 13,059 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $116.02 per share for $1.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the FISV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Chiarello Guy (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 13,059 shares at an average price of $115.07 for $1.5 million. The insider now directly holds 13,059 shares of Fiserv Inc. (FISV).

Fiserv Inc. (FISV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) that is trading -39.59% down over the past 12 months and Global Payments Inc. (GPN) that is -26.03% lower over the same period. FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT) is -18.27% down on the 1-year trading charts.