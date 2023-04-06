A peek at Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY): Who has invested in It?

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MBLY) is 15.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.85 and a high of $48.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MBLY stock was last observed hovering at around $42.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.58% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.27% off the consensus price target high of $77.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -19.41% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.60, the stock is -2.51% and -1.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.6 million and changing -3.75% at the moment leaves the stock 14.24% off its SMA200.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.22% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.42%, and is -2.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.21% over the week and 5.40% over the month.

Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) has around 3500 employees, a market worth around $31.32B and $1.87B in sales. Fwd P/E is 47.60. Profit margin for the company is -4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.38% and -15.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.60%).

Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mobileye Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.50% this year

Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 820.36M, and float is at 46.35M with Short Float at 22.33%.

Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Shashua Amnon, the company’s CEO and President. SEC filings show that Shashua Amnon bought 476,191 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 28 at a price of $21.00 per share for a total of $10.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.48 million shares.

Mobileye Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 28 that GELSINGER PATRICK P (Director) bought a total of 120,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 28 and was made at $21.00 per share for $2.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the MBLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 28, Pambianchi Christine M (Director) acquired 70,000 shares at an average price of $21.00 for $1.47 million. The insider now directly holds 70,000 shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY).