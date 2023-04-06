A peek at Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW): Who has invested in It?

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) is 39.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $132.22 and a high of $213.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PANW stock was last observed hovering at around $196.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.38% off its average median price target of $225.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.85% off the consensus price target high of $255.00 offered by 43 analysts, but current levels are -7.88% lower than the price target low of $180.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $194.18, the stock is 1.84% and 8.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.71 million and changing -1.21% at the moment leaves the stock 15.62% off its SMA200. PANW registered -7.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.70%.

The stock witnessed a 3.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.16%, and is 1.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.08% over the week and 2.17% over the month.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) has around 13932 employees, a market worth around $56.95B and $6.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2521.82 and Fwd P/E is 41.46. Profit margin for the company is 0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.86% and -9.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.40%).

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is a “Buy”. 43 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 34 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 47.60% this year

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 302.30M, and float is at 297.72M with Short Float at 6.21%.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Insider Activity

A total of 88 insider transactions have happened at Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 77 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ZUK NIR, the company’s EVP, Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that ZUK NIR sold 36,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $196.59 per share for a total of $7.08 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.74 million shares.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that Paul Josh D. (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $198.01 per share for $99005.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29737.0 shares of the PANW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 31, Arora Nikesh (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 16,200 shares at an average price of $200.08 for $3.24 million. The insider now directly holds 1,190,993 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW).

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) that is trading -6.92% down over the past 12 months and HP Inc. (HPQ) that is -19.73% lower over the same period. Intel Corporation (INTC) is -33.27% down on the 1-year trading charts.