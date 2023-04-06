A peek at Ross Stores Inc. (ROST): Who has invested in It?

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) is -8.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.24 and a high of $122.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ROST stock was last observed hovering at around $108.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.07%.

Currently trading at $106.46, the stock is 2.47% and -3.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.56 million and changing -1.91% at the moment leaves the stock 8.07% off its SMA200. ROST registered 14.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.11%.

The stock witnessed a -3.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.76%, and is 3.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.19% over the week and 2.28% over the month.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) has around 101000 employees, a market worth around $35.39B and $18.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.29 and Fwd P/E is 19.38. Profit margin for the company is 8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.76% and -13.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.50%).

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.10% this year

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 339.75M, and float is at 338.20M with Short Float at 1.54%.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Burrill Jeffrey P, the company’s SVP, CAO & CORP CONTROLLER. SEC filings show that Burrill Jeffrey P sold 3,297 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $104.73 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23148.0 shares.

Ross Stores Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Hartshorn Michael J. (GROUP PRESIDENT, COO) sold a total of 20,529 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $112.37 per share for $2.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the ROST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, BUSH MICHAEL J (Director) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $81.46 for $81456.0. The insider now directly holds 34,496 shares of Ross Stores Inc. (ROST).

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -39.95% down over the past 12 months and Target Corporation (TGT) that is -22.93% lower over the same period. The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) is 25.73% up on the 1-year trading charts.