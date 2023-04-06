A peek at Target Corporation (TGT): Who has invested in It?

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is 10.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $137.16 and a high of $254.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TGT stock was last observed hovering at around $166.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.81%.

Currently trading at $165.24, the stock is 2.92% and -0.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.76 million and changing -0.49% at the moment leaves the stock 3.42% off its SMA200. TGT registered -22.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.28%.

The stock witnessed a 1.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.20%, and is 4.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.75% over the week and 2.45% over the month.

Target Corporation (TGT) has around 440000 employees, a market worth around $73.61B and $109.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.61 and Fwd P/E is 15.63. Profit margin for the company is 2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.47% and -35.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.70%).

Target Corporation (TGT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Target Corporation (TGT) is a “Overweight”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Target Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.60% this year

Target Corporation (TGT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 460.60M, and float is at 459.38M with Short Float at 1.97%.

Target Corporation (TGT) Insider Activity

A total of 90 insider transactions have happened at Target Corporation (TGT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 51 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LIU DON H, the company’s Executive Officer. SEC filings show that LIU DON H sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $167.00 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53078.0 shares.

Target Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that LIU DON H (Executive Officer) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $165.00 per share for $0.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 59078.0 shares of the TGT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, Cornell Brian C (Executive Officer) disposed off 35,000 shares at an average price of $158.98 for $5.56 million. The insider now directly holds 191,272 shares of Target Corporation (TGT).

Target Corporation (TGT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -39.95% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -0.91% lower over the same period. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is -13.56% down on the 1-year trading charts.