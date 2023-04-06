A peek at Vistra Corp. (VST): Who has invested in It?

Vistra Corp. (NYSE: VST) is 3.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.76 and a high of $27.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VST stock was last observed hovering at around $23.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.35% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 17.52% higher than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.92, the stock is -1.83% and 2.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.74 million and changing 2.18% at the moment leaves the stock 1.82% off its SMA200. VST registered 2.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.27%.

The stock witnessed a -9.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.14%, and is 1.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.14% over the week and 3.43% over the month.

Vistra Corp. (VST) has around 4910 employees, a market worth around $8.97B and $13.73B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.09. Profit margin for the company is -10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.21% and -12.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.10%).

Vistra Corp. (VST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vistra Corp. (VST) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vistra Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.40% this year

Vistra Corp. (VST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 395.64M, and float is at 379.74M with Short Float at 2.00%.

Vistra Corp. (VST) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Vistra Corp. (VST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BURKE JAMES A, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that BURKE JAMES A bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 23 at a price of $24.05 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.46 million shares.

Vistra Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that HELM SCOTT B (Director) bought a total of 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $24.72 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.37 million shares of the VST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, BURKE JAMES A (President and CEO) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $24.50 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 458,899 shares of Vistra Corp. (VST).

Vistra Corp. (VST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -8.51% down over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is -2.22% lower over the same period. American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) is -6.07% down on the 1-year trading charts.