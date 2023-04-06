Accenture plc (ACN) Volatility At 1.28%, Should You Add A Position?

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) is 5.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $242.80 and a high of $345.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACN stock was last observed hovering at around $285.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.51% off its average median price target of $310.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.85% off the consensus price target high of $360.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -12.53% lower than the price target low of $250.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $281.33, the stock is 6.05% and 3.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.44 million and changing -1.58% at the moment leaves the stock 0.55% off its SMA200. ACN registered -18.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.56%.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.45%, and is 0.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.28% over the week and 2.29% over the month.

Accenture plc (ACN) has around 721000 employees, a market worth around $184.35B and $63.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.90 and Fwd P/E is 22.39. Profit margin for the company is 11.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.87% and -18.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (31.90%).

Accenture plc (ACN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Accenture plc (ACN) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Accenture plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.00% this year

Accenture plc (ACN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 662.60M, and float is at 661.59M with Short Float at 0.86%.

Accenture plc (ACN) Insider Activity

A total of 243 insider transactions have happened at Accenture plc (ACN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 143 and purchases happening 100 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sweet Julie Spellman, the company’s Chair & CEO. SEC filings show that Sweet Julie Spellman sold 6,511 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $288.31 per share for a total of $1.88 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26920.0 shares.

Accenture plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that Sharma Manish (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 1,874 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $287.20 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2980.0 shares of the ACN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 23, Unruch Joel (General Counsel/Corp Secretary) disposed off 556 shares at an average price of $280.53 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 42,991 shares of Accenture plc (ACN).

Accenture plc (ACN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) that is trading 1.44% up over the past 12 months. Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) is -9.36% down on the 1-year trading charts.