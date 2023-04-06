agilon health inc. (AGL) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) is 60.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.82 and a high of $29.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AGL stock was last observed hovering at around $25.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.9% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 0.5% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.87, the stock is 0.58% and 9.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.96 million and changing 2.33% at the moment leaves the stock 19.09% off its SMA200. AGL registered -0.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.55%.

The stock witnessed a 4.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 60.48%, and is -3.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.83% over the week and 5.66% over the month.

agilon health inc. (AGL) has around 747 employees, a market worth around $10.52B and $2.71B in sales. Fwd P/E is 173.62. Profit margin for the company is -3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.56% and -12.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.80%).

agilon health inc. (AGL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for agilon health inc. (AGL) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

agilon health inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.90% this year

agilon health inc. (AGL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 412.15M, and float is at 407.24M with Short Float at 9.13%.

agilon health inc. (AGL) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at agilon health inc. (AGL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Desai Veeral, the company’s Chief Strategy & Dev. Officer. SEC filings show that Desai Veeral sold 97,290 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $28.70 per share for a total of $2.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

agilon health inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 23 that Desai Veeral (Chief Strategy & Dev. Officer) sold a total of 22,710 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 23 and was made at $28.71 per share for $0.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the AGL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 23, Kornitzer Benjamin (Chief Med. & Quality Officer) disposed off 8,094 shares at an average price of $28.04 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 55,426 shares of agilon health inc. (AGL).