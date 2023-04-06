Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) is 52.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.40 and a high of $2.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CDTX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $1.15, the stock is -23.00% and -23.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing -6.50% at the moment leaves the stock 30.77% off its SMA200. CDTX registered 30.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 109.05%.

The stock witnessed a -30.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.33%, and is -8.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.22% over the week and 14.65% over the month.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) has around 73 employees, a market worth around $103.14M and $64.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -46.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 187.50% and -45.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1034.10%).

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) Analyst Forecasts

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 47.30% this year

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.92M, and float is at 63.36M with Short Float at 3.42%.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Stein Jeffrey, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Stein Jeffrey bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 27 at a price of $1.04 per share for a total of $51855.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Tari Leslie (CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER) sold a total of 7,562 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $1.53 per share for $11570.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the CDTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Sandison Taylor (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 7,203 shares at an average price of $1.53 for $11021.0. The insider now directly holds 288,550 shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX).

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) that is trading -47.02% down over the past 12 months.