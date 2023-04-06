CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) Volatility At 4.77%, Should You Add A Position?

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) is -20.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.56 and a high of $13.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COMM stock was last observed hovering at around $6.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.8% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 34.67% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.88, the stock is -6.74% and -19.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.74 million and changing -2.16% at the moment leaves the stock -33.30% off its SMA200. COMM registered -23.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.50%.

The stock witnessed a -19.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.29%, and is -3.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.77% over the week and 4.95% over the month.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) has around 30000 employees, a market worth around $1.19B and $9.23B in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.44. Profit margin for the company is -14.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.76% and -57.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.80%).

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -154.10% this year

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 207.40M, and float is at 203.16M with Short Float at 4.65%.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Watts Claudius E. IV, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Watts Claudius E. IV bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $6.75 per share for a total of $67495.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that Yates Timothy T (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $7.86 per share for $78609.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the COMM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 02, Carlson John R. (SVP & Chief Commercial Officer) acquired 11,868 shares at an average price of $12.62 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 167,393 shares of CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM).

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) that is trading -7.25% down over the past 12 months.