Crane Holdings Co. (CR) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Crane Holdings Co. (NYSE: CR) is 4.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $72.45 and a high of $83.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CR stock was last observed hovering at around $79.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.26% off its average median price target of $46.19 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.2% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -239.18% lower than the price target low of $22.92 for the same period.

Currently trading at $77.74, the stock is 1.17% and 1.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.84 million and changing -1.59% at the moment leaves the stock 1.17% off its SMA200.

Crane Holdings Co. (CR) has around 11000 employees, a market worth around $4.33B and $3.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.12 and Fwd P/E is 8.98. Profit margin for the company is 16.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.30% and -6.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.30%).

Crane Holdings Co. (CR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Crane Holdings Co. (CR) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Crane Holdings Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 165.10% this year

Crane Holdings Co. (CR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.10M, and float is at 47.85M with Short Float at 1.12%.

Crane Holdings Co. (CR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Switter Edward S, the company’s V.P. Treasury & Tax. SEC filings show that Switter Edward S sold 49,409 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $119.88 per share for a total of $5.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25174.0 shares.

Crane Holdings Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 07 that Gallo Kurt F. (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 8,263 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 07 and was made at $119.03 per share for $0.98 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 289.0 shares of the CR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, Gallo Kurt F. (Senior Vice President) disposed off 2,750 shares at an average price of $105.53 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 25,845 shares of Crane Holdings Co. (CR).