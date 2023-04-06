Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) is -32.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.05 and a high of $2.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRKN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.33% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 91.33% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.13, the stock is -21.26% and -44.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.4 million and changing 17.78% at the moment leaves the stock -68.58% off its SMA200. CRKN registered -93.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -33.82%.

The stock witnessed a -46.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -57.09%, and is -9.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 32.16% over the week and 23.52% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 154.40% and -94.00% from its 52-week high.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.50% this year

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 17.64M, and float is at 16.34M with Short Float at 1.64%.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.