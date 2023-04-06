Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Volatility At 2.57%, Should You Add A Position?

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) is 0.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $122.50 and a high of $178.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ETN stock was last observed hovering at around $162.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.78% off its average median price target of $190.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.54% off the consensus price target high of $210.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -7.07% lower than the price target low of $148.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $158.47, the stock is -5.16% and -5.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.04 million and changing -2.33% at the moment leaves the stock 4.19% off its SMA200. ETN registered 5.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.45%.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -9.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.22%, and is -5.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.57% over the week and 2.57% over the month.

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) has around 92000 employees, a market worth around $62.32B and $20.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.81 and Fwd P/E is 17.33. Profit margin for the company is 11.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.36% and -11.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.20%).

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eaton Corporation plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.10% this year

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 398.10M, and float is at 396.20M with Short Float at 1.32%.

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Insider Activity

A total of 109 insider transactions have happened at Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 58 and purchases happening 51 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Faria Joao V, the company’s below. SEC filings show that Faria Joao V sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $178.26 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68814.0 shares.

Eaton Corporation plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Faria Joao V ( below.) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $176.71 per share for $0.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 71314.0 shares of the ETN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, Faria Joao V ( below.) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $176.38 for $0.44 million. The insider now directly holds 73,814 shares of Eaton Corporation plc (ETN).

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include General Electric Company (GE) that is trading 31.25% up over the past 12 months and Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) that is -4.28% lower over the same period.