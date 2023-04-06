Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Volatility At 3.87%, Should You Add A Position?

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) is -12.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.01 and a high of $149.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ETSY stock was last observed hovering at around $109.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.37% off its average median price target of $146.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.4% off the consensus price target high of $186.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -128.85% lower than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $105.27, the stock is -2.19% and -14.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.72 million and changing -3.99% at the moment leaves the stock -5.71% off its SMA200. ETSY registered -22.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.47%.

The stock witnessed a -9.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.11%, and is -2.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.87% over the week and 4.23% over the month.

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) has around 2790 employees, a market worth around $12.82B and $2.57B in sales. Fwd P/E is 32.08. Profit margin for the company is -27.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.10% and -29.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-37.30%).

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Etsy Inc. (ETSY) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -262.00% this year

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.16M, and float is at 122.96M with Short Float at 12.42%.

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Insider Activity

A total of 130 insider transactions have happened at Etsy Inc. (ETSY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 102 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCOTT RYAN M., the company’s Chief Marketing Officer. SEC filings show that SCOTT RYAN M. sold 3,160 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 04 at a price of $111.06 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1694.0 shares.

Etsy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that SCOTT RYAN M. (Chief Marketing Officer) sold a total of 6,146 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $107.44 per share for $0.66 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4854.0 shares of the ETSY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 29, Silverman Josh (President & CEO) disposed off 20,850 shares at an average price of $106.38 for $2.22 million. The insider now directly holds 107,305 shares of Etsy Inc. (ETSY).

Etsy Inc. (ETSY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -39.95% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -0.91% lower over the same period.