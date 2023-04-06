Here are the top Institutional holders of AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) shares

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) is -0.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $134.09 and a high of $175.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ABBV stock was last observed hovering at around $159.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.02% off its average median price target of $164.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.6% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -19.11% lower than the price target low of $135.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $160.80, the stock is 3.50% and 5.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.67 million and changing 0.64% at the moment leaves the stock 7.25% off its SMA200. ABBV registered -0.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.25%.

The stock witnessed a 5.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.77%, and is 1.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.32% over the week and 1.87% over the month.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) has around 50000 employees, a market worth around $281.09B and $58.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.26 and Fwd P/E is 14.47. Profit margin for the company is 20.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.92% and -8.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.50%).

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 2.70% this year

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.77B, and float is at 1.76B with Short Float at 0.80%.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Insider Activity

A total of 90 insider transactions have happened at AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 51 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sorg Elaine K., the company’s SVP, US COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS. SEC filings show that Sorg Elaine K. sold 15,002 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $160.03 per share for a total of $2.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42829.0 shares.

AbbVie Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that Siatis Perry C (EVP, GC AND SECRETARY) sold a total of 3,520 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $160.00 per share for $0.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10377.0 shares of the ABBV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Stewart Jeffrey Ryan (EVP, CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) disposed off 53,125 shares at an average price of $152.28 for $8.09 million. The insider now directly holds 60,941 shares of AbbVie Inc. (ABBV).

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -6.15% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -18.43% lower over the same period.