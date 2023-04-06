Here are the top Institutional holders of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) shares

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is 16.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $133.48 and a high of $198.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ADI stock was last observed hovering at around $195.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.75% off its average median price target of $225.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.16% off the consensus price target high of $251.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -8.78% lower than the price target low of $175.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $190.37, the stock is 1.37% and 3.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.37 million and changing -2.43% at the moment leaves the stock 16.12% off its SMA200. ADI registered 15.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.20%.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.74%, and is 0.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.29% over the week and 2.36% over the month.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) has around 24450 employees, a market worth around $94.83B and $12.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.74 and Fwd P/E is 17.41. Profit margin for the company is 27.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.62% and -3.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Analog Devices Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.60% this year

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 507.12M, and float is at 504.56M with Short Float at 1.10%.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Insider Activity

A total of 71 insider transactions have happened at Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 50 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mahendra-Rajah Prashanth, the company’s EVP, Finance & CFO. SEC filings show that Mahendra-Rajah Prashanth sold 8,751 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 21 at a price of $189.00 per share for a total of $1.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23871.0 shares.

Analog Devices Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that Mahendra-Rajah Prashanth (EVP, Finance & CFO) sold a total of 26,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $187.01 per share for $4.91 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23871.0 shares of the ADI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, CHAMPY JAMES (Director) disposed off 1,495 shares at an average price of $185.44 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 6,371 shares of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI).

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is trading -0.92% down over the past 12 months and Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is -3.02% lower over the same period. KLA Corporation (KLAC) is 3.97% up on the 1-year trading charts.