Here are the top Institutional holders of Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) shares

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) is -2.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.34 and a high of $31.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FRGT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -11.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -11.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.23, the stock is 20.59% and -20.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.71 million and changing 30.41% at the moment leaves the stock -69.72% off its SMA200. FRGT registered -91.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.50%.

The stock witnessed a -7.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.66%, and is 52.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.72% over the week and 19.25% over the month.

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) has around 82 employees, a market worth around $7.87M and $13.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -43.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.12% and -92.92% from its 52-week high.

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 77.00% this year

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.27M, and float is at 3.10M with Short Float at 0.63%.