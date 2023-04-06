Here are the top Institutional holders of Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) shares

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) is 18.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.97 and a high of $17.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HAYW stock was last observed hovering at around $11.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.25% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -11.6% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.16, the stock is -1.87% and -9.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.6 million and changing -2.02% at the moment leaves the stock -0.91% off its SMA200. HAYW registered -35.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.58%.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.72%, and is -1.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.85% over the week and 2.82% over the month.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) has around 2000 employees, a market worth around $2.29B and $1.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.49 and Fwd P/E is 15.14. Profit margin for the company is 13.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.03% and -37.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.90%).

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hayward Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.50% this year

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 213.75M, and float is at 209.69M with Short Float at 9.23%.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Soucy Arthur L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Soucy Arthur L sold 7,353 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $11.48 per share for a total of $84420.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17955.0 shares.

Hayward Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that CCMP Capital, LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,551,920 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $11.52 per share for $17.88 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.74 million shares of the HAYW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, CCMP Capital, LP (10% Owner) disposed off 10,346,129 shares at an average price of $11.52 for $119.19 million. The insider now directly holds 1,834,977 shares of Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW).