Here are the top Institutional holders of Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) is 2.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $110.26 and a high of $240.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SNOW stock was last observed hovering at around $155.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -8.95% off its average median price target of $180.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.7% off the consensus price target high of $500.00 offered by 44 analysts, but current levels are -192.96% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $146.48, the stock is 4.60% and -1.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.39 million and changing -5.76% at the moment leaves the stock -5.01% off its SMA200. SNOW registered -39.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.31%.

The stock witnessed a 2.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.30%, and is 6.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.08% over the week and 4.75% over the month.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) has around 5884 employees, a market worth around $43.39B and $2.07B in sales. Fwd P/E is 144.46. Profit margin for the company is -38.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.84% and -39.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.80%).

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is a “Overweight”. 44 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 23 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Snowflake Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.40% this year

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 321.96M, and float is at 288.01M with Short Float at 4.84%.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McMahon John Dennis, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that McMahon John Dennis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $152.79 per share for a total of $1.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Snowflake Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that Dageville Benoit (President of Products) sold a total of 60,827 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $136.26 per share for $8.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43063.0 shares of the SNOW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 22, Dageville Benoit (President of Products) disposed off 57,963 shares at an average price of $142.00 for $8.23 million. The insider now directly holds 43,063 shares of Snowflake Inc. (SNOW).