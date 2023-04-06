Here are the top Institutional holders of Twilio Inc. (TWLO) shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) is 21.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.00 and a high of $175.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TWLO stock was last observed hovering at around $64.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.87% off its average median price target of $83.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.07% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 36 analysts, but current levels are -18.64% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.32, the stock is -7.49% and -7.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.97 million and changing -7.59% at the moment leaves the stock -11.91% off its SMA200. TWLO registered -66.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.49%.

The stock witnessed a -19.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.81%, and is -5.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.51% over the week and 4.43% over the month.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) has around 8156 employees, a market worth around $10.57B and $3.83B in sales. Fwd P/E is 31.49. Profit margin for the company is -32.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.68% and -66.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.50%).

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Twilio Inc. (TWLO) is a “Overweight”. 36 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Twilio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.90% this year

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 185.02M, and float is at 173.28M with Short Float at 3.75%.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Twilio Inc. (TWLO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shipchandler Khozema, the company’s President, Communications. SEC filings show that Shipchandler Khozema sold 9,943 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $63.78 per share for a total of $0.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Twilio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that Viggiano Aidan (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 6,226 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $63.76 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the TWLO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 31, DONIO ELENA A. (President, Data & Applications) disposed off 5,140 shares at an average price of $63.79 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 439,284 shares of Twilio Inc. (TWLO).

Twilio Inc. (TWLO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is -11.93% lower over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is -7.25% down on the 1-year trading charts.